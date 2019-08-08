Gladewater non-emergency phone lines down for updates over the weekend

GLADEWATER, Texas (KETK) – All City of Gladewater non-emergency telephone systems will be down from Friday after noon to Sunday morning.

The city says the systems will be down for updates.

The phone outage will affect city offices and courts, Gladewater Police and Fire Departments, and online payment systems.

Emergency calls to 9-1-1 will still work. The City of Gladewater stresses that 9-1-1 is only to be used for emergencies.

“We apologize for this inconvenience as me make improvements to the systems that serve our city,” the city said in a Facebook post.