GLADEWATER, Texas (KETK)- The city of Gladewater hosted its 47th Arts and Crafts Festival on September 20.

This is one of the largest annual outdoor artistic events in East Texas.

People gathered and created goodies that they could take home.

There were different booths at the event that had jewelry, candles, home décor and more.

CDC guidelines were enforced, and the different booths were evenly spaced to ensure social distancing.

Organizers said it’s crucial to have events like these, now more than ever.

“This is a very important event, especially this year bc people are tired of being in their homes, not getting to go anywhere and a lot of communities have cancelled all of their events,” Lois Reed, President of the Gladewater Chamber of Commerce.

The event was also approved by both the city council and mayor.