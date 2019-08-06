Girl Scouts reveals 42 new badges for girls to influence the world

NEW YORK (KETK) – Girl Scouts revealed 42 new badges on Tuesday, allowing girls to make their own choices about how they want to experience and influence the world.

The badges are part of the science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) program, focusing on

cybersecurity

outdoor adventure

space science

coding

The badges enhance the organization and offer everything from adventuring the outdoors to earning their first-aid certification. Girl Scouts has long promoted independent decision making, which helps girls challenge themselves to move beyond their comfort zones and build confidence in themselves.

In addition to existing badges, girls in grades 6-12 can now pursue:

Nine cybersecurity badges where they learn about computer technology and cybersecurity. This way they can apply concepts of safety and protection to the technology they use every day.

Three space science badges where girls explore topics such as the universe and their place in it. They also learn what career they can pursue in space science.

Think Like a Citizen Scientist, a Girl Scout Leadership Journey during which girls participate in interactive activities to practice observation techniques, collecting data, and how to share data through online networks.

Cyber Challenge events will launch where girls can prepare for computer science careers. They will learn cybersecurity skills by completing challenges such as running traceroutes and identifying phishing schemes.

For all grades, K-12, girls can now pursue:

12 outdoor high adventure badges designed for girls to explore nature and experience activities like backpacking, snowshoeing, cross-country skiing, rocking climbing, and tree-climbing. These activities can give them confidence in themselves, support one another, and take healthy risks.

18 coding for good badges that teach girls the basics of coding and the detail of every stage of the coding process. Girls will learn through age-appropriate activities such as designing as a digital game to educate people about an issue and developing an app to promote healthy habits.

“Girl Scouts has ignited the power and potential of girls for over a century, and we are committed to ensuring that today’s girls are the future of American leadership,” said GSUSA CEO Sylvia Acevedo. “Girl Scouts is where girls can explore new subjects, discover their passions, learn to take smart risks, and become their best, most confident selves—whether they want to become a NASA astronaut, an entrepreneur, a rock climber, a coder, or a cybersecurity agent.”