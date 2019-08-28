Gillibrand becomes the latest Democrat to drop out of the 2020 race

U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-New York, speaks at the AARP Presidential Forum at the Waterfront Convention Center in Bettendorf, Iowa on Tuesday, July 16, 2019. (Olivia Sun/The Des Moines Register via AP)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KETK) – Democratic Senator Kirsten Gillibrand has dropped out of the race for president.

Gillibrand, a Democratic senator from New York, announced her decision on Twitter.

Today, I am ending my campaign for president.



I am so proud of this team and all we've accomplished. But I think it’s important to know how you can best serve.



To our supporters: Thank you, from the bottom of my heart. Now, let's go beat Donald Trump and win back the Senate. pic.twitter.com/xM5NGfgFGT — Kirsten Gillibrand (@SenGillibrand) August 28, 2019

Gillibrand was appointed to the Senate in 2009 to fill the seat vacated by Hillary Clinton. She was vocal on curbing sexual harassment and promoting equal pay for women and family leave, making those and defending abortion rights the core of her presidential bid.

She also was one of the first Democratic politicians to call for the resignation of Senator Al Franken after allegations of sexual harassment against him became public. Her stance alienated many Democrats on the left, who believed she was trying to make her reputation at his expense and accused her of railroading him in a “rush to judgment.”

Gillibrand’s campaign never really caught on. She has struggled with fundraising and polling since she announced her candidacy.