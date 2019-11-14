Get paid to watch 24 Hallmark Christmas movies by Christmas Day

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Put on your favorite Christmas sweater, grab the popcorn, make sure your mug of egg nog is filled to the brim, and get ready to hit play.

If you love Christmas and Hallmark movies, this may be the dream job for you.

CenturyLinkQuote is looking to hire someone who’s willing to watch 24 Hallmark Christmas movies during the “12 Day of Christmas” movie bonanza.

You must watch the 24 movies – which are part of the 40 new movies to be released this season – by Christmas Day.

You won’t only be binge-watching, but you’ll also be responsible for Instgramming, tweeting, or Facebooking each time you turn on a movie.

Did we forget to mention you also will get paid $1,000?

Also part of the grand prize – Hallmark swag, mini Christmas tree, Christmas cookies, a streaming service subscription service, and more!

If you think you’re the best person for the job, you can apply online and submit a 2 to 3-minute video explaining why you’ve got the best holiday spirit around.

Applications are now being accepted through Dec. 6.

> Click here to learn more. (opens in a new tab)”>>> Click here to learn more.

