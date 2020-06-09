George Floyd balloon release reflects sorrow over reality of racism, hope for better future

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Despite the circumstances being sad, today was a celebration. Not only for George Floyd’s life, but an opportunity to unify people of all races. To make an effort to change the future.

Before the balloons were released there was an eight-second countdown. This symbolized the eight minutes that the officer’s knee was on Floyd’s neck.

There were dozens of people at the event hosted by the Texas African American Musuem.

Speakers included teachers, police officers, and religious leaders. Each paid their respects and encouraged Tyler and the greater East Texas area to set an example of racial equality for the rest of the country.

The director of the Texas African American Museum expressed her feelings about this pivotal moment.

“We know what has happened in the past, we don’t want it to happen anymore in the future. So my emotions are mixed right now, I am so blessed to be able to be here today in this capacity. My heart is saddened because the young man lost his life,” says director of the museum, Gloria Washington.

People who attended hope that history won’t repeat itself.

Every person who was there wrote their names on the sign-in sheet, which will be laminated and sent to the family of George Floyd.