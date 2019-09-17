General Mills recalls 600,000 pounds of flour due to E. coli risk

General Mills is recalling select bags of Gold Medal Unbleached All Purpose Flour. (Photo: General Mills)

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – General Mills is voluntarily recalling about 600,000 pounds of flour due to a potential E. coli contamination.

The recall is for bags with a “used by” date of September 6, 2020, according to a notice on the FDA website.

“This recall is being issued out of an abundance of care as General Mills has not received any direct consumer reports of confirmed illnesses related to this product.” Statement by General Mills

Consumers are asking consumers to check their pantries and destroy or dispose of products that could be affected by the recall.

E. coli is an infection that affects the human body within just a few days. Symptoms are severe stomach cramps, diarrhea, and vomiting.

In severe cases, kidney failure can follow after about one week. The bacteria can be killed by heat through baking, frying, sautéing, or boiling products with flour.