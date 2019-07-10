Gender reveal goes up in flames

GOLD COAST, AUSTRALIA (KXAN/ NBC News) — Gender reveals are becoming more creative by the announcement. However, one in Queensland, Australia last year went from “It’s a boy!” to “oh boy…” fast.

A couple planned to reveal their soon-to-be baby’s gender with a performed car burnout in April of last year.

For the first 100 meters, everything went as planned. Blue smoke billowed out as people clapped.

But not long after, the vehicle burst into flames.

According to the Australian Broadcasting Corporation, the stunt caused a 47,000-acre wildfire and damages worth millions of dollars.

All of it was captured on their drone camera, which Queensland Police have released to deter others from similar actions.

Police confirmed that no one was injured in the incident.

