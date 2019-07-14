Gas Prices Inch Up; Drivers Still Saving Compared to Last Summer

The statewide gas price average in Texas is $2.47 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch. That price is one cent more than on this day last week and is 19 cents less per gallon compared to this day last year.

The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $2.75, which is one cent less than this day last week and 13 cents less than the price per gallon at this same time last year.

Texas drivers continue to pay less for gasoline this summer compared to one year ago, despite moderate price increases in the past few weeks.

“Gas prices are expected to continue increasing throughout the month of July, but drivers are still paying less for retail gasoline this summer compared to this time last year,” said Daniel Armbruster, AAA Texas spokesperson. “Drivers can save on fuel by downloading the AAA mobile app to help them find the cheapest gas in their area.”

Gulf Coast Storm

AAA Texas continues to monitor the situation in the Gulf of Mexico.

Historically, hurricanes and tropical storms have impacted gas prices if oil and gas production operations are affected. The U.S. Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement indicates that 32% of oil and gas operations in the Gulf of Mexico have been taken offline due to the storm, which could produce heavy rainfall and damaging winds along the central Gulf Coast and inland through the lower Mississippi Valley this weekend.

2019 Gas Prices Compared to 2018

At the start of this year, Texas drivers were paying below $2.00 per gallon for regular unleaded. However, fluctuating oil prices, record demand and global disputes have forced prices closer to 2018 readings and at times slightly higher. While market analysts anticipate gas prices to climb through July, drivers are still saving 19 cents per gallon, on average, compared to this time last year.