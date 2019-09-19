Gardendale rehab, nursing center in Jacksonville closing its doors

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) – Gardendale Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Jacksonville is closing its doors.

Residents have been told to look for a new home, and staff has been told to seek other employment.

Coryell Healthcare, the licensed operator for the center, says financial hardships are to blame.

According to a social media post, the facility is no longer certified by Medicare and Medicaid and has surrendered its operating license to the state.

The facility is located on East Rusk Street.

