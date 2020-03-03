GANGBUSTERS: New crime-fighting center launching soon in Smith County

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Sheriff Larry Smith says the Texas Anti-Gang Center is expected to launch within the coming weeks after receiving a grant from the Smith County Commissioner’s Court.

Several agencies were in attendance to discuss plans for the continuation of the ‘TAG’ Center which is a new task force aimed at fighting gan activity in the community.

The new grant allows the program to run through August 2021. Sheriff Larry Smith explained their plans for the next year.

“We’re gonna hit the ground running. We’ve already got a lot of cases lined up between the different law enforcement entities, federal, state and local. And so we have a plan of action. And we’re gonna hit the ground running,” said Sheriff Smith.