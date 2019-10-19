Funeral services for woman killed by Fort Worth officer postponed

FORT WORTH, Texas (KETK)- The funeral for Atatiana Jefferson, the woman who was shot and killed inside her home by a Fort Worth police officer has been postponed.

Her funeral service was scheduled for Saturday at the Potters House in Dallas with the Reverend Al Sharpton who was scheduled to speak.

But an attorney for her family said Saturday morning the funeral was postponed because her father asked for a temporary restraining order on Friday to stop it. Which was then signed by a judge.

The father, Marquis Jefferson said he’s been left out of making arrangements for his daughter’s funeral and burial.

The funeral is expected to be rescheduled after a court hearing on Monday.