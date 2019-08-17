Funeral held for 4 siblings after daycare fire

Erie, Pensylvania (KETK) – Family and friends gathered Saturday to remember four of the five children who died in a fire that swept through a home childcare center.

Funerals for 8-year-old La’Myhia Jones, 6-year-old Luther Jones Jr., 4-year-old Ava Jones, and 9-month-old Jaydan Augustniak took place at Erie’s Bayfront Convention Center at noon.

Obituaries can be found below:

The funeral for 2-year-old Dalvin Pacley will be held Monday.

Fire officials said the blaze was accidental and electrical. Further investigation found extension cords and other wiring being covered by carpet as well as one smoke detector found in the attic.

Three of the victims were the children of a volunteer firefighter, Luther Jones who was on another call. Their mother, Shevona Overton, is also the mother of Jaydan.







