ATHENS, Texas (KETK) — On the 4th of July, former Trinity Valley football coach, Jim Owens, died at the age of 84 years-old.

Visitation will take place from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Sunday at Autry Carroll-Lehr Funeral Home in Athens.

Coach Owens’ funeral will be at First Methodist Church in Athens at 2:00 p.m. on Monday.

Owens coach the Cardinals from 1973 to 1977, and had a 24-23-2 overall record with TVCC.