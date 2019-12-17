‘Fugitive Grandma’ caught in Texas gets life in prison for killing look-alike

(AP) — A Minnesota woman has pleaded guilty to killing a Florida woman who prosecutors said was targeted because the two looked alike.

Officials say 57-year-old Lois Riess will serve a life sentence in prison for the first-degree murder of Pamela Hutchinson.

Officials say Riess targeted Hutchinson because they shared similar features, and because Riess wanted to assume Hutchinson’s identity.

Riess garnered national news attention as the “fugitive grandma” when she led authorities on a cross-country manhunt before she was captured in April 2018 in Texas.

Riess’ saga began the month before, when her husband was found dead at the couple’s Minnesota home.