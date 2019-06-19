FROM THE FRONT LINE: Santa Fe Assistant Fire Chief shares what they know now

A little more than a year ago, a teenager opened fire inside Santa Fe High School.

In just 38 minutes, he forever changed the lives of so many.

“I was scared for my life,” said one student.

Eight teenagers and two teachers were killed that day. A day that haunts Santa Fe Assistant Fire Chief Chris Anderson.

“Walking into the school that I graduated from, hearing all the shots being fired and everything going on and knowing that from now on that school is going to always be changed,” said Anderson.

And now, he wants to make sure that everything he learned that day wasn’t for nothing.

“I’ve been going around, all over Texas and all over the United States, trying to give different departments a ‘lessons learned’,” said Anderson. “Some of the stuff that we found worked, didn’t work, so maybe that way, they can be more prepared in the future for any events that they might have.”

Statistics show seven people were killed in active shooter situations in 2000, in 2017, that number hiked to 138 murders. Motivating first responders to prepare for the worst.

“Last few years, the Longview Fire Department and the Longview Police Department have been doing some joint training, preparing for what we hope never happens in our jurisdiction,” said Kevin May, Longview Fire Marshal.

They plan to incorporate what they learned Monday into their emergency plan.

Anderson says the biggest take-away from that fateful day in 2018, was the need for first responders to carry a tourniquet at all times. He says that was what ultimately saved the life of the on-campus police officer that was shot in the arm by the shooter.