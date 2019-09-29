Friday night lights shine brightly on Pflugerville special needs students

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KETK) – It was a very special homecoming for three students at Hendrickson High School in Pflugerville.

Students Chapman Ross, Ari Licon and Ronnie Brown, all of whom have Down syndrome, were honored under the Friday night lights at the school’s homecoming ceremony.

Hendrickson High has piloted a special needs program called Unified Champion Schools, a Special Olympics program on campus.

The program extends beyond Special Olympics events to foster greater inclusivity in classrooms and through schoolwide activities to encourage greater collaboration between teachers, students and staff members.

The school has been honored nationally for its program.

It was named one of the most inclusive schools in the nation by ESPN and the Special Olympics in early September. Hendrickson received a national banner of honor and was one of only five schools across the United States awarded the distinction.

Hendrickson was included in the 2019 ESPN Honor Roll, part of the network’s Special Olympics Unified Champion Schools National Recognition Program.

On Friday night, though, the honors were for the students themselves as Hawk Nation quite literally embraced and included three of its own in the homecoming festivities that are such a vital part of Texas high school culture.

Chapman was named Junior Prince, and Ari and Ronnie were named Homecoming Queen and King, with all the traditional pomp, ceremony and bling.

And to cap off this very special homecoming, Hendrickson beat the Leander Lions 44-0. Go Hawks!