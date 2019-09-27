Friday Morning Weather: Small chance of rain over the weekend

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy start to the day, but skies will clear up in the afternoon to partly sunny. Hot and humid. High: 92. Wind: South 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY NIGHT TO SATURDAY MORNING: Moslty clear skies overnight. Clouds return early Saturday morning. Warm night. Low: 75. Wind: South 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy and a 20% chance of isolated showers and storms. Not a total washout of a day. Not as hot, but still very humid. Low: 74. Highs: Upper 80s to lower 90s. Wind: SE 10-15 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. A 10% chance of rain. Warmer. Low: 74. High: 91. Wind: Southeast 10-15 mph.

MONDAY: Partly to mostly sunny. Low: 73. High: 92. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny and warm. Lows: lower 70s. Highs: lower 90s. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.