Friday Morning Forecast: Update on Barry, cooler weekend ahead

EAST TEXAS STORM TEAM FORECAST: 7-12-19

TODAY: Mostly sunny day, slightly less humid and hot. Overall the most comfortable day of the week. Isolated shower possible for Deep East areas. High: 93. Wind: NE 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Broken clouds at times with temps staying warm. Low: 75, Winds: NE 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Main impact from Tropical Storm Barry will be a few rain chances, including a 30% to 40% chance of rain and storms. East Texas got very lucky. Not as hot. Highs: middle to upper 80s. Wind: Northeast 10-15 mph.

SUNDAY: A 40% chance for some rain and storms – heavier rain likely to occur into Louisiana. Mostly cloudy and milder. Low: 73. High: 85. Wind: NE 10 mph.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Humid. A 20% chance of rain. Low: 70. High: 88. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and warmer. Low: 73. High: 94. Winds: South-SW 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. Hotter. Low: 75. High: 95. Winds: SW 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly to mostly sunny. Hot. Low: 76. High: 95. Winds: SSW 10 mph.





