Friday Morning Forecast: Scattered storms return this weekend

TODAY: Mostly sunny skies for a majority of the day. Heat of the afternoon a hand full of isolated storms are possible but chances are between 10%-20%. High: 92, Winds: SW 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds steadily overnight. Mostly cloudy by morning. Low: 71, Winds: South 5 mph.

SATURDAY: A 40% chance of storms. Remaining humid. Low: 71. High: 88. Winds: Southwest 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 30% to 40% chance of storms. Humid. Lows: lower 70s. Highs: upper 80s to around 90. Winds: Southeast 10 mph

MONDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a chance for isolated storms once again at 20%. High: 89, Winds: S 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: A 30% chance of storms. Otherwise, mostly cloudy. Low: 72. High: 87. Winds: South 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: A 30% chance of showers and a few storms. Mostly cloudy & breezy. Low: 72. High: 86. Winds: South 15 mph.

THURSDAY (4TH OF JULY): A 30% chance of t-storms. Hot and humid. Low: 72. High: 90. Winds: SSW 15 mph.