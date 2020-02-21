Friday Morning Forecast: Lots of sunshine today

TODAY: Mostly sunny and a little warmer than yesterday. High: 50. Winds: NE 5-10 MPH.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies with a few passing clouds in the morning. Low: 31. Winds: E 5 MPH.

TOMORROW: A few passing clouds throughout the day. High: 56. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

SUNDAY: A few showers and around with temperatures in the 60s making their return. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 45. High: 61. Winds: S 10 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny with temperatures remaining relatively unchanged. Low: 53. High: 63. Winds: W 5-10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Warmer and partly cloudy. Low: 43. High: 58. Winds: NW 15 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: A cold front will roll through the area very early Wednesday morning making it much colder in the afternoon. Low: 34. High: 46. Winds: NW 15 MPH.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. Low: 30. High: 54. Winds: NW 5-10 MPH.