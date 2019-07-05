Friday Morning Forecast: Hot and dry weather is here to stay

TODAY: Mostly cloudy start to our morning & muggy. Hotter and humid by the afternoon with mostly sunny skies later on. Highs: lower 90s, feels like temperatures just above 100 degrees up to 105. Winds: South-Southwest 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear night with winds staying calm. Low: 74, Winds: South 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY and SUNDAY: Partly to mostly sunny. Hotter. Lows: 73-76. Highs: lower to middle 90s. Winds: SW 5-10 mph Saturday, WSW 5-10 mph Sunday. Feels like temperatures 102° – 105°.

MONDAY and TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, hottest days likely over the next 7 days. Lows: middle 70s. Highs: middle 90s. Winds: SSW 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly to partly sunny skies. Hot and humid. Low: 75, High: 95. Winds: South 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. A 20% chance of showers or t-storms. Low: 75. High: 94. Winds: Variable 5-10 mph.