1  of  2
Breaking News
Helicopter crashes in the Bahamas; 7 American passengers killed DIRECTV holding subscribers hostage, Help keep KETK on the air

Friday Morning Forecast: Hot and dry weather is here to stay

News
Posted: / Updated:

TODAY: Mostly cloudy start to our morning & muggy. Hotter and humid by the afternoon with mostly sunny skies later on. Highs: lower 90s, feels like temperatures just above 100 degrees up to 105. Winds: South-Southwest 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear night with winds staying calm. Low: 74, Winds: South 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY and SUNDAY: Partly to mostly sunny. Hotter. Lows: 73-76. Highs: lower to middle 90s. Winds: SW 5-10 mph Saturday, WSW 5-10 mph Sunday. Feels like temperatures 102° – 105°.

MONDAY and TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, hottest days likely over the next 7 days. Lows: middle 70s. Highs: middle 90s. Winds: SSW 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly to partly sunny skies. Hot and humid. Low: 75, High: 95. Winds: South 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. A 20% chance of showers or t-storms. Low: 75. High: 94. Winds: Variable 5-10 mph.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KETK She Shed Giveaway Powered by Doran Mechanical

KETK Summer Splash Giveaway Sponsored by: RV Station

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC