Friday Morning Forecast: Another very hot afternoon

TODAY: A Heat Advisory is in effect until 8 pm tomorrow evening. Mostly sunny and hot as temperatures rise into the upper 90s and 100s. Heat index values will be between 100°-110°. High: 101. Winds: SW 10 MPH.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies but a few clouds can’t be ruled out. Low: 79. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Lots of sunshine as we ring in the weekend. Another uncomfortably hot afternoon is expected with high humidity continuing. High: 102. Winds: SW 10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Increasing clouds throughout the day but still hot. A cold front will be approaching from the NW which could mean a few storms for Sunday night. Chance of rain: 10% Low: 80. High: 100. Winds: E 5-10 MPH.

MONDAY: A chance of a few showers and thunderstorms in the morning. The afternoon will be much cooler and drier than over the weekend. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 74. High: 94. Winds: NE 10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy, dry, and warm. Low: 70. High: 92. Winds: NE 10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies, warm, and dry. Low: 68. High: 93. Winds: NE 5-10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Low: 69 High: 95 Winds: SE 5-10 MPH