Friday Midday Forecast: Few showers possible these next couple of days

EAST TEXAS STORM TEAM FORECAST 8-23-19



TODAY: Partly cloudy skies for a majority of the day. Few showers popping up this afternoon with the best chances in Deep East Texas 40% and a 20% chance for the I-20 corridor. Accumulations won’t add up to much but it’s better than nothing! Should also help keep our high temps more manageable. High: 96, Winds: SE 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Showers coming to an end. Partly cloudy skies with temps staying warm. Low: 76, Winds: SE 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY and SUNDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with a 20%-30% chance for showers. Lows: 75-76. Highs: 94-95. Winds: South to SE 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy to a mostly sunny sky. Hot! High: 97. Low: 76. Winds: South 10-15 mph

TUESDAY through THURSDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers each day. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows: mid 70s. Winds North 10 mph on Tuesday, South 5-10 mph on Wednesday, and SW 10 mph on Thursday.