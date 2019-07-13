Free fries on National French Fry Day

July 23 marks National French Fry Day, with several locations offering deals and freebies to mark the occasion.

Applebee’s: For a limited time, get all-you-can-eat Riblets, Chicken Tenders & Shrimp, including fries, for $14.99.

Burger King: Get a large French fries order for $1 Saturday through Mobile Order & Pay on the BK app.

Carl’s Jr: Get a coupon for a free small fries and beverage with the purchase of any Western Bacon Cheeseburger for joining the chain’s email list at www.carlsjr.com/email_signup.

IHOP: For a limited time, the chain’s Classic Steakburgers come with unlimited fries.

McDonald’s: For McDelivery with Uber Eats orders, get a free medium fry between 11 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. local time. To get this deal you need the Uber Eats app, add medium fries to your order and then find a promo code to enter in the app Saturday. Also, check the McDonald’s app for exclusive offers like $1 small fries through July 21 and other deals.

Mooyah: Get a free personal order of fries when you download the Mooyah rewards app at www.mooyah.com/rewards.

Red Robin: This is an everyday deal. Buy any signature burger and get free Bottomless Steak Fries. Prices start at $6.99.

Cicis: The chain will have their original Mac & Cheese pizza on the buffet Sunday.

Potbelly Sandwhich Shop: Get a free cup of Mac and Cheese with a purchase Sunday.

Wingstop: Wingstop’s “The Club” dishes up a free order of fries when you sign up.