Free COVID-19 testing available in Tyler and Longview

(KETK) East Texas residents can get tested for COVID-19 at no cost at these three locations.

St. Louis Baptist Church, Tyler

The church is located at 4000 Frankston Highway. Testing is available Monday-Friday from 9:00 a.m.- 4:00 p.m.

Anyone can make an appointment here and you do not need to have symptoms to be tested.

This is a walk-in testing facility.

Individuals will need to provide a phone number and results will be provided by the Texas Division of Emergency Management.

Those being tested should not eat, drink, or smoke for at least 20 minutes before their appointment.

Brookshire’s Culinary Center, Tyler

This location can be found on 200 Rice Road, and it is a drive-thru testing site.

People are required to register for an appointment before being tested. You can register here.

Symptoms are not required to be tested. The type of testing available is the self-administered nasal swab.

An email address is necessary, so you may receive your test results from eTrueNorth.

Louis Morgan Drugs Pharmacy, Longview

This location is at 1900 S. High Street, and it is a drive-thru testing site.

An appointment is required in order to be tested. You can make an appointment here.

Symptoms are not required to be tested. The type of testing available is the self-administered nasal swab.

An email address is necessary, so you may receive your test results from eTrueNorth.