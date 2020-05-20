Four East Texas seniors receive $2,500 scholarships from local credit union

TYLER, Texas (KETK) Four East Texas seniors are heading off to college with a little more scholarship money.

Cooperative Teachers Credit Union granted the students with $2,500 scholarships for the 2020-2021 academic year.

The following students received this year’s scholarship:

Ashlie Thorn – Edgewood High School

Caitlyn Daye – John Tyler High School

Jentri Jackson – Quitman High School

Tasnia Bari –Whitehouse High School

The scholarships are open to high school seniors attending school within CTCU’s field of membership and are in honor of Tommy Tomlinson, Elmer Wynne, Mary Clift and Ed McMillan.

Applicants are required to write an essay explaining their academic goals, the teacher who has inspired them the most, and why they deserve the scholarship.

Counselors then select their top three choices to send to CTCU for review. Once they’re reviewed, CTCU selects the four applicants who will each receive a $2,500 scholarship toward the upcoming academic year.

Funds will be disbursed directly to the school of their choosing for the Fall 2020 and Spring 2021 semesters.

If you are interested in applying for one of the credit union’s scholarship, they encourage you to contact them in January of your senior year.