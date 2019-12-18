Four Dallas Cowboys headed to Pro Bowl

ARLINGTON, Texas (News Release) – The Dallas Cowboys named four players to the Pro Bowl on Tuesday.

The game will be held at Camping World Stadium in Orlando and will be played one week before the Super Bowl on January 26.

All four players are from the offense and will be making a return trip to the all-star game.

Tyron Smith will be making his seventh overall and seventh consecutive trip to the game. His seven Pro Bowl selections give him more than any other Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle, surpassing Rayfield Wright (six).

Zack Martin will be making his sixth overall and consecutive trip, tying him with John Niland and Nate Newton for the second-most appearances by a Cowboys guard behind Larry Allen’s nine.

After missing the entire 2018 season due to Guillain-Barré syndrome, Travis Frederick returns to all-star form and earns his fifth Pro Bowl selection, tying him with Andre Gurode for the most by a Cowboys center.

Rounding out the Cowboys Pro Bowl roster, and making his third overall and second consecutive appearance, will be Ezekiel Elliott.

For the third consecutive year, the Pro Bowl will be in its original NFC vs. AFC format. For three years prior, it was “unconferenced.”