Four arrested after meth busts in Henderson County

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Four people were caught with the possession of meth in Brownsboro and Seven Points.

On Saturday in Brownsboro, Shonda Burns, 33, and Jacob Budro, 30, were pulled over and charged with dealing drugs.

Budro and Burns had what officials say a “meaningful amount of meth” with two scales to weigh it and baggies to sell it. Officials found a silver-colored bag on the rear driver’s side floorboard as well as baggies filled with meth.

They were spotted on Country Road 3600 in the report of a suspicious vehicle at Jennings Mountain Cemetery.

Neither claimed they owned the illegal drugs. Both Budro and Burns were charged with manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance.

On Monday around 1 a.m. deputies pulled over Roberto Robles, 50, and Jeremy Jackson, 43, for a traffic violation and ended up with drug charges.

They pulled over on the 200 block of S. Seven Points Blvd.

Robles left the vehicle and attempted to flee. He was caught and arrested for tampering with physical evidence that he tried to dispose of and for 5 outstanding warrants out of the Tool Police Department.

Jackson was charged with manufacturing and delivery of a large amount of meth his friend tried to dispose of as well as an outstanding assault warrant.

Budro, Burns, Robles and Jackson were taken to Henderson County Jail and the vehicles were towed away.