Fort Worth ISD make final decision on teacher’s status who sent anti-immigration tweets to President Trump about students

FORT WORTH, Texas (KETK) – Fort Worth ISD board members will make a final decision Tuesday night on a teacher’s status after they allegedly sent anti-immigration tweets to President Trump, according to KXAS, the NBC affiliate in Dallas.

The district brought in an independent examiner who ruled the firing “un-justified,” according to KXAS reporter.

The board unanimously voted to terminate the teacher, Georgia Clark, in June. Clark taught English at Carter-Riverside High School and was reporting undocumented students in her tweets.

Board has voted to terminate contract of teacher Georgia Clark for good cause. Motion made by Trustee Paz. Second by Norman Robbins. Motion passes 8-0 — Fort Worth ISD (@FortWorthISD) June 5, 2019

In her tweets, which publications such as the Washington Post and BoingBoing screencapped, Carter claimed that “Texas will not protect whistleblowers” and “(t)he Mexicans refuse to honor our flag.”

The tweets, which she sent in mid-May, have since been deleted and her account deactivated.

Carter has since claimed that she did not know her tweets would be publicly visible and thought she was direct messaging the president.

At a board meeting earlier this year, more than a dozen teachers, parents, and former students spoke in support of firing Clark.

According to KXAS, the NBC affiliate in Dallas, Carter has been in trouble before. KXAS reports that Carter was suspended in 2013 after allegedly referring to a group of Hispanic students as “little Mexico” and another student as “white bread.”

KXAS also says she is being investigated on a recent complaint that when a student asked to go to the bathroom, she responded, “Show me your papers saying you are illegal.”

The Hispanic student population in the Fort Worth school district is around 63%. The school where Clark taught is almost 88% Hispanic, according to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

