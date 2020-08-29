Fort Hood soldier found dead near base remembered at emotional vigil in hometown

BROCKTON, Massachusetts (KXAN) — A vigil was held Friday night for Elder Fernandes, the Fort Hood soldier found dead this week.

People in Fernandes’ hometown of Brockton, Massachusetts came together for the vigil in memory of the 23-year-old.

Fernandes went missing from the military base on August 17. His body was found hanging in a tree along railroad tracks about 30 miles from Fort Hood late on August 25.

Family members said Fernandes was bullied and harassed after reporting he had been sexually assaulted by a superior.

The military says that claim is unsubstantiated, but Fort Hood confirmed he had filed an abusive sexual conduct report before he went missing.

An investigation is under way.

Fernandes’ death comes just a month after the remains of Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen, 20, were found along the Leon River in Bell County.

Suspect Aaron David Robinson killed himself after Guillen’s remains were found. His girlfriend, Cecily Aguilar, faces charges of conspiracy to tamper with evidence in relation to Guillen’s death.

Guillen had been the victim of sexual harassment at Fort Hood, her family has said.

“There is a cancer or sickness on that base that needs to be extricated,” said Rep. Stephen Lynch/D-Massachusetts.

“There is a pattern, I believe, of sexual abuse and that’s present in the most recent cases,” he added.

Rep. Lynch said that 10 soldiers have gone missing from the base over the last year, with five of those cases classified as unsolved homicides.