Former ‘Today’ show anchor Matt Lauer accused of rape at 2014 Sochi Olympics

SOCHI, RUSSIA – FEBRUARY 05: (BROADCAST-OUT) Matt Lauer reports for the NBC Today show in the Olympic Park ahead of the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics on February 5, 2014 in Sochi, Russia. (Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images)

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – In disturbing new allegations, former “TODAY” show anchor Matt Lauer was accused of raping an NBC News employee at the 2014 Sochi Olympics.

Variety reported late Tuesday night that Ronan Farrow’s book that comes out next week reveals the allegations from Brooke Nevils, who was the previously unnamed NBC employee who initially complained about him. She alleges that he raped her in her hotel room in 2014.

Today show anchors Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb addressed the allegations at the top of their show in a somber segment.

Overnight, troubling new allegations about former TODAY anchor Matt Lauer were revealed from journalist Ronan Farrow’s soon-to-be-released book “Catch and Kill.” @MorganRadford reports the details. pic.twitter.com/7ooO3oAJ5X — TODAY (@TODAYshow) October 9, 2019

“I feel like we owe it to our viewers to pause for a moment. This is shocking and appalling. I honestly don’t even know what to say about it. I want to say I know it wasn’t easy for our colleague Brooke to come forward then, it’s not easy now and we support her and any women who have come forward with claims.” Hoda Kotb

Back in 2017, Lauer was fired from NBC News after 20 years as a morning anchor for sexual harassment allegations. The network released a statement about the allegations on Wednesday morning.

“Matt Lauer’s conduct was appalling, horrific and reprehensible, as we said at the time. That’s why he was fired within 24 hours of us first learning of the complaint. Our hearts break again for our colleague.”