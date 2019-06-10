Former TJC athletic director receives national honor

Dr. Tim Drain, Tyler Junior College’s Associate Vice Provost for Student Affairs and former Athletic Director, was honored today was the recipient of the 2019 National Association of Two-Year College Athletic Administrator’s (NATYCAA) L. William Miller Award.

“I am deeply humbled to be recognized by my peers with this award,” said Drain. “NATYCAA has played a significant role in my development as a professional, and continues to do so today.” “I have met so many great individuals throughout the country through NATYCAA, and this organization will always have a special place in my heart.”

Presented annually, the L. William Miller Award recognizes a member of NATYCAA who demonstrates excellence in leadership, service and integrity in an athletic program at a two-year college or organization. Nominees must have been active in NATYCAA for a minimum of three years and also have a minimum of ten years of athletics administration experience at the junior/community college level.



Drain tallied 19 years in athletic administration at Tyler with 16 years as the athletics director. In 2015, he was appointed as the Assistant Vice President for Athletics and Student Life while maintaining his role as the athletic director before being elevated to the Associate Vice Provost for Student Affairs in 2018. Since 2001, he has served as the NJCAA Region XIV Women’s Director, has been the chair of both the Service and Recognition and Women’s Tennis committees for the NJCAA, and serves as the Vice Chair for the NJCAA Board of Regents.

He served as the president of NATYCAA in 2014-15 and was selected in 2016 to represent NATYCAA on the NCAA Two-Year College Relations Panel for the American Association of Community College Coalition of Affiliated Councils (COAC).

He has been honored as an Under Armour Athletic Director of the Year in the Community College/Junior College division three times (2012, 2015 and 2018). In 2010 he was awarded the George E. Killian Award of Excellence from the NJCAA and was inducted into the NJCAA Men’s Soccer Hall of Fame in 2013 for his contributions to the sport.

“On behalf of the entire College community, we extend our most sincere congratulations to Dr. Drain for his service to student athletes throughout the years. This recognition is very well deserved, and we share our appreciation to the many leaders who positively impact colleges through their work with NATYCAA,” shared Dr. Juan E. Mejia, President of Tyler Junior College.

Drain is married to Holly, his wife of 25 years. They have two children, Peyton, 20, and Nathan, 18. Peyton attends Texas A&M majoring in sports management, while Nathan will be beginning his freshman year at Texas A&M this Fall as a member of the Corps of Cadets.