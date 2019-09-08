Former South Carolina Rep. Mark Sanford says he will challenge Trump in GOP primary

FILE – In this July 21, 2018, file photo, Republican politician Mark Sanford speaks at OZY Fest in Central Park in New York. Sanford, the former South Carolina governor and congressman, is heading to another early voting state as he continues to mull the possibility of mounting an uphill challenge to President Donald Trump for the Republican presidential nomination. A spokeswoman confirmed that Sanford would travel Tuesday night to New Hampshire for meetings. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

CHARLESTON, South Carolina (KETK) – Mark Sanford, former South Carolina governor and congressman, has launched a longshot Republican challenge to President Trump in the GOP primary.

Sanford is the third challenger to announce a bid for the White House, following former Massachusetts Governor Bill Weld and former Rep. Joe Walsh of Illinois.

He announced his decision in an interview Sunday on Fox News, saying he had planned to make the announcement “back home” in South Carolina next week, but that Hurricane Dorian’s “visit” to the coast “had sort of disrupted” those plans.

Sanford acknowledged that any Republican challenge to Trump, who enjoys a very high approval rating among Republicans, will be a difficult one, but is one that is needed.

“This is the beginning of a long walk,” he said. “I think we need to have a conversation on what it means to be a Republican. I think that as the Republican Party, we have lost our way.”

He said he would focus his bid on spending and the growing national debt, which stands at $22.5 trillion, according to the U.S. Treasury Department.

Sanford, 59, has long been an outspoken critic of Trump’s, frequently questioning his motivations and qualifications during the run-up to the 2016 presidential election. Nonetheless, he supported Trump in 2016, although he had “no stomach for his personal style and his penchant for regularly demeaning others,” and frequently called for that the then-candidate to release his tax returns.

His criticism of Trump very likely led to his loss in his 2018 reelection bid for his congressional seat. In that race, Trump endorsed the challenger, Rep. Katie Arrington, who won the primary but lost to Rep. Joe Cunningham, a Democrat.

Mark Sanford has been very unhelpful to me in my campaign to MAGA. He is MIA and nothing but trouble. He is better off in Argentina. I fully endorse Katie Arrington for Congress in SC, a state I love. She is tough on crime and will continue our fight to lower taxes. VOTE Katie! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 12, 2018

Sanford served as a congressman for South Carolina’s 1st Congressional District from 1995-2001 and again from 2013-2019. He was governor from 2003-2011, where he faced scandal over an extramarital affair. Sanford said he was hiking the Appalachian Trail while, in actuality, he was in Argentina with a mistress.