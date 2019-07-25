Former soldier takes down man that flashed her

BOSTON, Massachusetts (KETK) – Former Israeli Military soldier tackles man who flashed her while jogging.

The soldier turned mom was jogging early in the morning when the unthinkable happened.

“He pulled his pants once, and you know, I didn’t react too much. As he came closer, he pulled them again. Then I understood maybe it’s not what I think it is,” she said.

She said the middle-aged man tried to reach out and grab her when she flipped.

“Was not his lucky day cause I decided it’s just not going to happen, and I decided to chase him down,” she said.

Surveillance cameras were recording the incident when she caught up to him. She pinned him down for three to five minutes asking for others to help.

“With all due respect, people, what does it look like? Romantic conversation? I’m holding him down yelling call the police. Like, people just choose to ignore,” she said.

State police would have rather her not tackle the alleged flasher.

“I mean I’m 6’1″, pretty fit. It’s not very a good victim to go after,” she said.

The woman said the suspect was scared when she held him down.

“Good for her. You know, I think she put the fear of God into that guy,” one officer said.