Former Rep. John Conyers Jr., who was longest serving African-American in Congress, dead at 90

WASHINGTON – MARCH 21: John Conyers Jr. (D-MI), chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, listens to comments a hearing on Capitol Hill March 21, 2007 in Washington DC. A showdown between the Bush Administration and Congress looms after Bush said in a news conference yesterday that he would allow top aides to speak with congressional members informally, but would not allow them to testify publically under oath. The House Judiciary subcommittee on commercial and administrative law today voted along party lines to allow subpoenas of the White House aides. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

DETROIT, Michigan (KETK) – Former Rep. John Conyers Jr., who co-founded the Congressional Black Congress and helped create a national holiday in the name of Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., has died in Detroit at the age of 90.

Conyers, a liberal Democrat from what is now Detroit’s 13th Congressional District, was first elected in 1964, becoming one of five African Americans in the House.

He was re-elected by his constituents 26 times and served over a period of time spanning 10 presidents, from Lyndon B. Johnson to Donald Trump.

He was the only member of the House Judiciary Committee to take part in impeachment proceedings against both Richard Nixon and Bill Clinton.

A longtime staunch civil rights advocate, Conyers co-sponsored the Voting Rights Act of 1965, enacted to end racial discrimination at the ballot box.

His district office in Detroit employed civil rights icon Rosa Parks from 1965 until her retirement in 1988. In 2005, Conyers was among 11 people inducted to the International Civil Rights Walk of Fame.

After the attacks of 9-11, he opposed and voted against the Patriot Act, fearing it would roll back civil liberties.

He also was a fierce opponent of the Vietnam War.

In 2017, though, he became an early casualty of the nascent #MeToo movement sweeping the nation and saw his Congressional career fall apart after allegations of sexual harassment against him surfaced. Several female staffers claimed he had approached them to request sex and had engaged in unwanted touching.

One former staffer claimed he had fired her after she refused his advances, and was awarded a settlement of $27,000 in 2015.

The House Ethics Committee opened an investigation into the allegations and, in December 2017, Conyers resigned the seat he had held for more than 50 years.

At the time of his resignation, he was the longest serving African American in Congress.

John James Conyers Jr. was born and grew up in Detroit, where his father, John Conyers Sr., was a union organizer in the automotive industry and an international representative with the United Auto Workers union. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and, with the help of the GI Bill, graduated from Wayne State University and its law school in 1958.

His political aspirations were honed while working as a legislative assistant from 1958 to 1961 to U.S. Rep. John Dingell, a fellow Michigan Democrat who, when he retired in 2014 at age 88, was Congress’ longest-serving member. That mantle then was passed onto Conyers.

He is survived by his wife Monica and sons John III and Carl.

