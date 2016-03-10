Former Pumpjack wins special prize at Rangers Spring Training

Brett Nicholas is not a god, but he is now the proud owner of a Thor hammer.

We spoke with the former East Texas Pump Jack– circa 2009 –on how he came to own the prized item.

“We did a few team drills out there when we first started camp and that just ended up being one of the individual awards. [Anthony] Iapoce likes to keep it a little light around here and that was one of just his fun little gifts that one of the winners got for it,” said Nicholas. “We did a few different type of situational hitting stuff. I just ended up having the most points for it, so instead of a trophy or something we got a Thor hammer.”

Nicholas also spoke about how Iapoce, the new hitting coach, is fitting in with the club.

“He’s very new, but he fits in right away. He’s got a great personality and he keeps things light, but his knowledge on the game, especially toward the new statistical stuff, it’s off the charts. He’s a guy that’s going to be a huge asset. I know he’s going to have a lot of success here.”

The first baseman and catcher was drafted in the sixth round out of the University of Missouri by the Texas Rangers.