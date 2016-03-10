Breaking News
UT Tyler postpones return from spring break, classes to resume online

Former Pumpjack wins special prize at Rangers Spring Training

News

by: Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Brett Nicholas is not a god, but he is now the proud owner of a Thor hammer.

We spoke with the former East Texas Pump Jack– circa 2009 –on how he came to own the prized item. 

“We did a few team drills out there when we first started camp and that just ended up being one of the individual awards. [Anthony] Iapoce likes to keep it a little light around here and that was one of just his fun little gifts that one of the winners got for it,” said Nicholas. “We did a few different type of situational hitting stuff. I just ended up having the most points for it, so instead of a trophy or something we got a Thor hammer.”

Nicholas also spoke about how Iapoce, the new hitting coach, is fitting in with the club.

“He’s very new, but he fits in right away. He’s got a great personality and he keeps things light, but his knowledge on the game, especially toward the new statistical stuff, it’s off the charts. He’s a guy that’s going to be a huge asset. I know he’s going to have a lot of success here.”

The first baseman and catcher was drafted in the sixth round out of the University of Missouri by the Texas Rangers.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

VANISHED: Missing in East Texas

More Vanished

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

Community Calendar