Former President Jimmy Carter turns 95, first to reach milestone age

ATLANTA (KETK) – The 39th president Jimmy Carter celebrates a milestone on Tuesday that no other former U.S. leader has reached: his 95th birthday.

Instead of having a public celebration, Carter will travel to Nashville to build homes for Habitat for Humanity.

Earlier this spring, Carter became the longest-lived president in history. President George H.W. Bush died back in November 2018 at the age of 94.

Carter has been in and out of the hospital in recent years, including a battle with brain cancer when he was 92. But he has always remained active with humanitarian work, especially building homes.

Just weeks before his birthday, Carter said that he couldn’t have handled the stress of the presidency at age 80.

While he never mentioned names, former Vice President Joe Biden and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders would be 80 during their time in office if they are elected president in 2020.