Former NYPD detective and advocate, Luis Alvarez dies after battle with 9/11-related cancer

A retired NYPD detective who helped lead the fight for 9-11 first responder benefits has died.

Luis Alvarez helped save people from the rubble of the world trade center’s twin towers after the terrorist attacks on 9-11.

He later developed colon cancer… Which he blamed on the three months he spent working at ground zero.

Earlier this month, he appeared with comedian Jon Stewart and other first responders to plead with Congress to permanently extend the 9-11 Victims Compensation Fund.

Shortly after that, he entered hospice care.

NYPD’s Chief of Detectives tweeted Saturday that Alvarez was “An inspiration… A warrior… And a friend.”

Alvarez was 53.

