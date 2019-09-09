Former national security adviser Michael Flynn ordered to testify before congress

FILE – In this Feb. 1, 2017 file photo, National Security Adviser Michael Flynn speaks during the daily news briefing at the White House, in Washington. House intelligence committee has issued subpoenas for former national security adviser Michael Flynn and Rick Gates, a former Trump campaign aide. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

(NBC) Former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn has been sent an order to testify before Congress.

According to a U.S. House Intelligence Committee aide, a letter was sent friday demanding he testify before the panel on September 25th.

The committee says Flynn failed to comply with its subpoena, served on June 12th.

Attorneys for Flynn did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Flynn, a retired U.S. Army Lieutenant General, resigned as President Trump’s National Security Adviser in February 2017.

He pleaded guilty in December 2017 to lying to the FBI about conversations with Russia’s ambassador to the United States.