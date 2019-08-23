Former Houston police officer to be charged with murder in January raid that killed 2, injured 4 officers

HOUSTON, Texas (KETK) – Prosecutors have charged a former Houston police officer with felony murder in connection with a deadly January no-knock raid that left two people dead and several Houston police officers wounded.

The raid came under scrutiny after allegations surfaced that the lead investigator, Gerald Goines, had falsified the affadavit justifying the raid.

Goines was one of the four officers who were shot in the January 28 gunfight that killed 59-year-old Dennis Tuttle and 58-year-old Rhogena Nicholas, who both lived in the home. A fifth officer injured his knee during the shooting.

The Harris County District Attorney’s Office announced the charges against Goines at a press conference Friday. Another officer was charged with tampering with a government record.

In the search warrant that was used to justify entering the home, officers with HPD’s narcotics unit had alleged that a confidential informant had bought heroin at the house the day before the Jan. 28 raid. The informant had also allegedly seen a handgun in the home.

But in the investigation of the raid afterward, the informant said he had not been involved in a drug buy at the home. The heroin allegedly bought at the home had been obtained elsewhere.

Family and friends of Tuttle and Nicholas have continuously dismissed allegations the couple sold drugs. Police found small amounts of marijuana and cocaine in the home but no heroin.