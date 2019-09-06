Breaking News
Former East Mountain Fire Chief indicted on theft charges of more than $30k

UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas- Former East Mountain Fire chief, James Wilson Burks, has been indicted on theft charges valued at over $30,000.00

The case stems from an investigation that was tipped to the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office back in May of reports of an internal theft of property.

After a thorough investigation, the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office presented a case to the Upshur County DA’s Office. In August, The Upshur County DA’s Office presented the case to a grand jury.

As a result, East Mountain Volunteer Fire Department’s former chief Burks was indicted for the offense of Misapplication of Fiduciary Property – Over $30,000.00, a 3rd Degree Felony.

On Thursday, Burks was arrested and booked into the Upshur County Jail. He was arraigned by PCT.2 JP Judge Potter, the bond was set at $50,000.

