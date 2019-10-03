Forever 21 at Cumberland Shopping Center set to close after bankruptcy filing

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Forever 21 store at Cumberland Shopping Center in Tyler will be one of the stores set to close after the retailer filed for bankruptcy last week, according to a list released by the company.

The company announced earlier this week that close to one-third of its U.S. locations could be forced to close by the end of 2019 due to the Chapter 11 filing.

Close to 180 stores were on the list out of 549 locations across the country. However, the company said that if deals can be reached with landlords, some stores may be taken off the list.

“We do … expect a significant number of these stores will remain open and operate as usual, and we do not expect to exit any major markets in the U.S.,” a Forever 21 spokesperson said.