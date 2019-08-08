Ford recalls 2020 Explorers, Lincoln Aviators for missing pieces, no warning lights

DETROIT, Michigan (KETK) – Ford Motor Co. has issued a safety alert for 2020 Explorer and Lincoln Aviator SUVs, warning that the vehicles may be missing a part that keeps the car from moving while parked, “increasing the risk of crash.”

The company said the vehicles may be missing the manual park release cover.

Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards require a manual park release cover that is only removable with a tool. Without the cover, there is a very minor chance the manual park release could be accidentally actuated, which could allow the vehicle to move on its own.

Some vehicles may also have instrument panels still in “factory mode,” which disables all warnings, chimes, alerts, and the current gear selection. That’s a temporary mode that Ford says it uses to reduce battery drain during the production process and should have been switched off before leaving the plant.

The recall affects 13,896 vehicles in the United States and 239 in Canada. The majority of affected vehicles are at dealerships, Ford said. The issue will be fixed before the SUVs go to customers.

Affected vehicles were built at Chicago Assembly Plant and include:

2020 Ford Explorer vehicles built from March 27, 2019 to July 24, 2019.

2020 Lincoln Aviator vehicles built from April 10, 2019 to July 24, 2019.

Owners can use Ford’s recall number 19C06, and if affected, can take their vehicles in for fixes.

