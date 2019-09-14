Ford recalling Explorer SUVs for sharp edges on seats

DETROIT, Michigan (KETK) – Ford Motor Co. issued a recall on Friday of more than 300,000 of its 2017 Ford Explorer vehicles because of a sharp seat frame edge.

The recall affects select 2017 Explorer models equipped with powered seats that may have seat frames with sharp edges, Ford said in a media release.

“Customers could come in contact with the sharp edges when reaching between the power front seat and center console, presenting the risk of injury,” the company said in the release.

Ford has 31 reports of hand injuries due to the defect.

The recall affects 311,907 vehicles in the United States and federal territories, 23,380 in Canada and 3,045 in Mexico.

Affected vehicles were built at Chicago Assembly Plant from Feb. 13, 2016, to Oct. 25, 2017.

Dealers will install flocked tape to the exposed edge and tab on the inboard side of the power seat frames. Customers are advised to use caution and avoid contact with the seat frame edge until the repair is completed.

The Ford reference number for this recall is 19S29.