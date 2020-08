TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Food trucks seem to be all the rage these days and now Whataburger is joining the trend.

The iconic Texas-based burger joint is celebrating 70 years of beig in business.

Its first-ever food truck appeared at a teacher’s appreciation event in San Antonio.

Next year, the truck will go on a multi-state tour equipped with all the same “burger-making power” as it’s normal shops.

Whataburger also plans to use the truck during national disasters and emergencies.