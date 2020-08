(KETK) – The U.S. Department of Agriculture has issued a recall for frozen taquitos and chimichangas.

These food items may contain plastic, which could cause choking.

Multiple types of beef, chicken taquitos, and chimichangas are also included in the alert.

It covers ready-to-eat products containing diced green chilies.

The USDA notice listed select products shipped nationwide, including José Olé, Casa Mamita, and Walmart’s great value brand.

If you purchased these items, throw them away.