TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The coronavirus pandemic forced tens of millions of Americans into their homes under stay-at-home orders and as a results pizza sales soared.

Papa John’s reported their best month in company history for April 2020 with sales up nearly 27%.

The pizza company said that its sales slowed in mid-March when widespread stay-at-home orders went into effect, but they picked up heavily at the turn of the month.