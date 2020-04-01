Online alcohol sales have jumped 243% since start of coronavirus outbreak

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Americans seem to have found an answer for how to deal with quarantines and the coronavirus: alcohol.

According to number released by the market research firm Nielsen, booze sales have spiked nationwide since the onset of COVID-19.

Spirits like tequila and gin led the way with sales exploding 75% compared to the same period last year. Wine sales were up 66% while beer sales rose 42%.

But the real treasure trove has been online alcohol sales. Nielsen reported that it has spiked 243%, which many accounted for people adhering to stay-at-home orders.

In Texas, Gov. Abbott permitted during the outbreak for restaurants to deliver alcohol along with food purchases.

“The State of Texas is committed to supporting retailers, restaurants, and their employees,” said Abbott. “These waivers will allow restaurants to provide enhanced delivery options to consumers during this temporary period of social distancing.”