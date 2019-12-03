McDonald’s trying their hand at the chicken sandwich war

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – McDonald’s has officially decided to go all in and join the chicken sandwich wars.

The chain will be testing a crispy chicken sandwich in Houston and Knockville, Tennessee.

It will feature a fried chicken fillet on a buttery roll, spread with butter and pickles. There is also a deluxe version available, which includes tomatoes, lettuce, and mayonnaise.

This comes just weeks after Popeye’s chicken sandwiches took the nation by storm, leading to a nationwide shortage and long lines at many locations.

That sandwich was created to compete against fast-food giant Chick-Fil-A, which has grown to be one of the top profit-earners in the country, despite being closed on Sundays.